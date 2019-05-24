MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:57 a.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the 51-year-old man as Roland Holt, of Macon.

UPDATE, 2 a.m.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, died at Navicent Health.

The two teenagers in the other car, 17-year-old Richard Broughman and a 16-year-old, were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The accident is still under investigation, and anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Original Story, 12:17 a.m.

One driver is injured after a head-on collision in Macon Friday morning.

Just after midnight, the driver was driving the wrong way down Mercer University Drive near the Macon Mall when he hit another car.

The two people in the other car only received minor injuries.

He was taken to the hospital after being given CPR.

Police are redirecting traffic through the mall parking lot.

This is a developing story. Check back with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.