UPDATE, Saturday, 12 p.m.:

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Mazda Miata going southbound near mile marker 139 crossed the median and struck a Ford Explorer and two northbound tractor trailers head-on.

Jeremy House, 36, was driving the Mazda and died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, 44-year-old Nick Bontreger of Cicero, Indiana, was injured and transported to the Medical Center, Navicent Health with possible serious injuries. The other person injured was one of the drivers of one of the tractor trailers. He had minor injuries.

UPDATE, 12:45 a.m.:

According to a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the scene, two cars and two big tractor trailers were involved in the wreck.

GA 511 says the expected clear time is now 3 a.m.

---------

Two lanes of traffic are blocked on I-75 Northbound in Houston County due to a fatal accident.

According to a Tweet from the Georgia Department of Transportation, two of three lanes on the Georgia 11 Conn/North Perry Parkway interchange are blocked. Officials estimate the accident will be cleared by 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

