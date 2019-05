CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle Saturday on Highway 42 in Crawford County.

RELATED: UNSOLVED: Who killed Shondricka Adams?

RELATED: Macon teen charged with fatally shooting other teen in head

Crawford County Coroner Sheldon Mattox says it happened around 11:30 a.m. when Christopher Taylor, Jr. was riding his motorcycle down Highway 42 and collided with a Jeep.

Taylor was pronounced dead on the scene. No one in the jeep was injured.