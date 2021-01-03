Man, woman dead after crash on Wimbish Road

The pair was heading to a hospital to check on the driver's sister, who was being treated after getting shot.

MACON, Ga. — Two people are dead after a crash in Macon early Monday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on Wimbish Road near Willow Creek Drive just before 2 a.m.

In a news release, deputies say 24-year-old Alexsia Taylor was driving down Wimbish Road in a 2004 Honda Accord when she lost control of the car and hit a pole.

The impact threw her and her passenger, 40-year-old Recardo Jermaine Danielly, out of the car.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says they declared Danielly dead at the scene.

Taylor was taken to The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where she was listed in critical condition, but later died.

Jones says Danielly was Taylor's uncle. The pair was heading to a hospital to check on her sister, who was being treated after getting shot.