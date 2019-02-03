TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An accident on I-16 Eastbound involving a semi-truck and car resulted in one person being airlifted to a nearby hospital on Saturday.

Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum says they don’t know much, because Georgia State Patrol is still investigating the accident.

He says the semi-truck and the car were both traveling eastbound on I-16, when, near exit 18, the car 'drove up on the back of the semi.'

Mitchum says the driver of the car was airlifted to Navicent in Macon, and there were no other passengers.

He also says the driver of the truck is okay.

This is a developing story, stay with 13WMAZ for updates.