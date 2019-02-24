TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 2:25 p.m.

Georgia State Patrol identified the man who passed in the wreck and one occupant of the golf cart as Wallace Strickland, of Alamo, Georgia.

The other man on the golf cart, James Jones, also of Alamo, was taken to a hospital in Macon after being at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.

GSP says at this point, they're not sure which of the two was driving the golf cart.

GSP says they're not releasing the name of the SUV's driver at this time.

Original Story, 1:30 p.m.

A wreck involving a golf cart and an SUV on Long Bridge Road in Telfair County claimed the life of one man Saturday evening.

Telfair County Coroner Jarvis Barnes says she received a call about the accident around 7:11 p.m.

Barnes says two men were driving a golf cart on the road, off to one side, when an SUV hit them from behind.

She says one man passed away, while the other was taken to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.

Barnes says they have not released the victim's name as yet.

She says both the Georgia State Patrol and Telfair County Sheriff's Office were on scene.

This is a developing story, stay with 13WMAZ for updates.