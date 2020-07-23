Responders said they found a vehicle partially under the trailer with the driver still trapped inside when they arrived.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after a car crashed into a semi-truck and became stuck under it in West Knox County, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to the reported vehicle crash on Lovell Road near I-40 in West Knox County on Thursday.

