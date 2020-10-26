Overnight fire, separate accident block sections of I-75 South

A truck fire followed by a crash several hours later blocked stretches of I-75 South early Monday morning.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A truck fire followed by a crash a few miles north of it closed off sections of I-75 overnight.

According to the Georgia Department of Transpiration, a truck fire on the shoulder of I-75 South about a mile above the 247 connector and Exit 146 happened around 3 a.m.

A photo from the Georgia Department of Transportation's Georgia-511 site from that exit showed smoke off in the distance.

The agency tweeted that crews hope to open the highway from the truck fire around 6 a.m.

A 6 a.m. update says the incident is expected to clear at 8 a.m.

Update: ALERT: Veh Fire; I-75 SB: SR 247 Conn./Centerville Road (MP 146), Peach Co, rht 2 lns (of 3) blkd, Ocrd: 2:49AM, Exp clr: 6AM| 5:11A — I-75 south of ATL (@GDOT_I75_S_GA) October 26, 2020

Around 5 a.m., GDOT tweeted that another accident a couple of miles north of that incident also blocked all lanes.

The agency says two trucks crashed near Exit 149, which is the Highway 49 exit in Byron. They report that crash also blocked all lanes of I-75 South.

The agency's Georgia 511 website says that wreck is clear now.

ALERT: Crash; I-75 SB: SR 49 (MP 149), Peach Co, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 4:37AM, Exp clr: 7AM.| 4:45A — I-75 south of ATL (@GDOT_I75_S_GA) October 26, 2020