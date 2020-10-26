Overnight fire, separate accident block sections of I-75 South

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A truck fire followed by a crash a few miles north of it closed off sections of I-75 overnight.
According to the Georgia Department of Transpiration, a truck fire on the shoulder of I-75 South about a mile above the 247 connector and Exit 146 happened around 3 a.m.
A photo from the Georgia Department of Transportation's Georgia-511 site from that exit showed smoke off in the distance.
The agency tweeted that crews hope to open the highway from the truck fire around 6 a.m.
A 6 a.m. update says the incident is expected to clear at 8 a.m.
Around 5 a.m., GDOT tweeted that another accident a couple of miles north of that incident also blocked all lanes.
The agency says two trucks crashed near Exit 149, which is the Highway 49 exit in Byron. They report that crash also blocked all lanes of I-75 South.
The agency's Georgia 511 website says that wreck is clear now.
This is a developing story. Stick with 13WMAZ.com for updates.