CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned log truck is blocking all of the northbound lanes on Georgia 7.

That's according to a tweet from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The tweet says the overturned truck is on Georgia 7 North at Hopewell Road.

The agency says it will take about 90 minutes to clear.

For help with alternate routes, call Georgia 511 or download their app.

