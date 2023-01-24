Small plane makes emergency landing in Gwinnett County, I-985 reopens

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a single-engine Piper PA-28 was forced to land with two people on board.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A small plane had to make an emergency landing on I-985 northbound in Gwinnett County Tuesday afternoon. After several hours, all lanes on I-985 near I-85 have reopened.

Gwinnett Fire said crews responded to the scene at approximately 4:13 p.m. No one was hurt and no flames were found, fire officials said.

A spokesperson for Gwinnett County said according to their records, the plane departed from the county's airport at Briscoe Field. The plane departed from the airport, flew around Lake Lanier and was returning to the airport when it made its off-airport landing.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene and captured the aftermath of the landing.

About an hour after authorities were called to the unprecedented landing, crews were towing the plane off of the interstate. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn saw the plane being loaded by a crane onto an 18-wheeler flatbed trailer.

Willard wrecker service has used a crane to pick up the plane and put it on an 18 wheeler flatbed trailer. The plane was towed to Highway 20 off 985. (Exit 4) obviously this exit is closed at the moment. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/YEksg1Sdia — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) January 24, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.