ARLINGTON, Va. — A Blue Line train derailed outside Reagan National Airport Friday morning, causing delays and single tracking.

WMATA said it happened around 10 a.m., causing Yellow and Blue Line service between Potomac Yard and National Airport to be suspended. WMATA said no injuries were reported, and all 43 passengers on board were safely evacuated and transferred via shuttle to another train.

According to Metro CEO Randy Clarke, who spoke with reporters Friday, a 7000-series train derailed after hitting a 20-inch diameter object on the tracks that fell from an earlier 3000-series train, possibly from part of a brake assembly. That would not affect the braking for the entire train, Clarke said. The front axel of the front car lifted from the track after hitting the object causing the derailment.

Clarke added that until the train is removed from the track there cannot be comprehensive details of what happened, but said a video and more context would be released soon.

A few hours after Clarke spoke, Metro released a 29-second clip of footage from the derailment.

"We are inspecting all 2k/3k trains and will provide additional updates," Metro wrote in their caption accompanying the video.

Video shows incident today of Blue Line train at National Airport hitting an object on the track. Prelim inspection appears object came off of proceeding 2k/3k train. We are inspecting all 2k/3k trains and will provide additional updates. #wmata pic.twitter.com/DJ7mekZady — Metro Forward (@wmata) September 29, 2023

There is no indication at all, according to Clarke, that the 7000-series train had any issues, based on his observation of the video footage that he called "illustrative." He said 7000-series trains have their wheels inspected every 30 days, and the train that derailed was last inspected on Sept. 1.

It is not clear of further video footage will be released.

The investigation is underway. The train that derailed remains here. Crews could be seen on the tracks. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/dz9vFsi2XX — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) September 29, 2023

This comes as Metro grapples with a looming fiscal cliff. In the coming months, Metro faces key decisions that could mean the difference between layoffs and closing a $750 million budget gap.

Metro says the problem is fewer people are riding Metro while at the same time, it's getting more expensive to operate. Drastic cuts may need to be made to offset the shortfall in the 2025 fiscal year that starts in July of 2024.

According to documents from the Metro Finance and Capital Committee, Metro sustained operations starting in 2020 through federal relief, which offset the revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are forecasting that the funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 may be exhausted in Fiscal Year 2024 (FY2024), leaving a budget gap of $750 million beginning in FY2025.

“We are trying to be transparent, early, not trying to bring anxiety, fear and shock,” Metro GM Randy Clarke said.

In order to close the deficit, Metro estimates it would need to cut service by 67%, which would halt the ridership recovery, reduce or eliminate most service, and necessitate steep reductions in maintenance, police, and customer service functions.