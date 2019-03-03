DULUTH, Ga. -- Police in Gwinnett County said a 20-year-old woman was killed after stopping to help following a wreck on Interstate 85.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on I-85 north just south of Pleasant Hill Road.

Police said a 64-year-old man driving a Ford Explorer hit a median wall. After seeing that accident, police said 20-year-old Kayli Guthrie, of Dacula, Georgia, stopped her vehicle to check on the driver of the Explorer.

At the same time, 27-year-old Jonathan Gresham was approaching the scene in a Ford Fusion. Gresham attempted to stop, but struck the rear of the Explorer and continued between it and the median wall, according to police.\

Guthrie was standing outside of her vehicle -- directly in the path of the the Fusion, police said. She was struck and killed.

The driver of the Explorer, Elvester Sykes, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was charged with driving under the influence -- less safe for the initial accident, police said.

Gresham was charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, failure to drive within a single lane and driving under the influence -- less safe.

Police believe speed may have been a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

