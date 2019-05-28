SPARTA, Ga. — A 66-year-old man Sparta man is one of Georgia's 17 motor vehicle fatalities from over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

According to preliminary information from Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday. They say Willie Chapple was going east on GA-16 in his 2005 Ford Ranger.

Near mile marker 23, he ran off the right side of the road and then overcorrected to the left. The Ranger flipped and the top of it slammed into a tree.

Chapple was ejected and pinned under the truck bed. Georgia State Patrol says alcohol and/or drugs are suspected in the accident, but test results are pending.

The other Central Georgia fatality over the weekend was a West Laurens 8th grader. That accident happened on Sunday afternoon and 14-year-old Brandon Jones died at the scene.

