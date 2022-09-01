Detours begin on Spring Street in Macon as GDOT demolishes overpass

This project will be tackled piece-by-piece so GDOT will be able to keep Spring Street open during the day.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A busy Macon intersection is closed. Drivers who usually ride on Spring Street at night are now getting detoured because Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews have started tearing down the I-16 overpass.

Spring Street is closed for two days from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night until Friday September 2.

It's a lot of change, especially for people like Michelle Gordon, who works in the area. She's the supervisor at Krispy Kreme on Spring Street. She hopes the detours don't impact her morning commute when she comes in around 5 a.m.

A sweet aroma fills the air, a scent many of us know and love: the smell of hot and ready Krispy Kreme donuts.

"I just fell in love with my job," Gordon said.

Michelle Gordon has worked at Krispy Kreme for more than 20 years, but this construction might change her day-to-day routine.

"Well, we're going to see how it turns out," Gordon said.

Gina Snider with GDOT says it's part of the $500 million highway improvement plan that started in late 2015, now slated to finish in 2030. The work, of course, happens in phases.

"For the drivers in the Macon and Bibb area, I know this has gone on for a few years now," Snider said.

She says she appreciates commuters for hanging on through it all.

"Thank you for your patience," Snider said.

Even so, drivers will feel the inconvenience of it all.

"It's going to get on my nerves. I don't want a detour. I don't like the long way around, but, hopefully, it will be through by the time I get there," Gordon said.

Snider says this particular project will be tackled piece-by-piece. That's how they'll be able to keep Spring Street open during the day.

"I know everything takes time, but I hope they hurry up and finish, though, because that's going to be in the way of a lot of people going back and forth to work," Gordon said.

Snider says GDOT crews will take a break during Labor Day weekend to make sure they are not impacting holiday travel.

However, she says crews will be back out Wednesday, September 7. Here are the detours you can take this week:

Traffic on the downtown side of the bridge will be detoured to Riverside Drive to Coliseum Drive and then to Emery Highway. Traffic on the downtown side of the bridge will be detoured to Riverside Drive to Coliseum Drive and then to Emery Highway.