Construction work planned for 3 bridges on 400, GDOT says

Early construction is set to begin in 2023 and be completed in late 2024. However, GDOT said that schedule is subject to change.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Transportation has released new details about a construction project on SR 400 north of Atlanta.

According to GDOT's website, Phase 1 of the Design-Build project has been advanced from the SR 400 Express Lanes project. Three bridges on Pitts Road, Roberts Drive and Kimball Road will be replaced in order to accommodate future SR 400 express lanes.

Here's a look at the construction highlights for each project:

Pitts Road Bridge

Pitts Road Bridge will be replaced and widened to allow for a 12-foot multiuse path on the south side, a sidewalk on the north side, and interior barrier walls on both sides– separating pedestrians from the two travel lanes. GDOT said this project is a local agreement with the City of Sandy Springs.

Roberts Drive Bridge

Roberts Drive Bridge will also be replaced and widened. Like Pitts Road Bridge, it will allow for a 12-foot multiuse path on the south side, a sidewalk on the north side, and interior barrier walls. This project is also a local agreement with the City of Sandy Springs.

Kimball Road Bridge

Kimball Road Bridge will also be replaced and widened from two to four lanes with a median, multiuse path on the north side, and a sidewalk on the south side. GDOT said this project is a local agreement with the City of Alpharetta.

GDOT said there have been approved detours for Pitts Road Bridge and Kimball Bridge Road. Staged construction is anticipated for Roberts Drive Bridge and no detours are currently planned.

Project status