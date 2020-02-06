CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic on Interstate 75 in Houston County is blocked Monday after an accident involving 2 tractor trailers.

According to a Facebook post from the Georgia Department of Transportation, it happened on I-75 southbound just before the South Perry Parkway interchange (MP 133) and all lanes are blocked.

The post says is in a road construction zone and traffic is currently being diverted. GDOT estimates that the accident will be cleared around 11:45 p.m. and drivers should find alternate routes.

