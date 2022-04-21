Tractor trailer falls from bridge near Downtown Connector in Atlanta

The driver is in serious condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story.

Pulliam Street and multiple ramps to I-20 in Downtown Atlanta were closed at Fulton Street early Thursday after a a tractor trailer fell from a bridge.

11Alive has received new photos from the aftermath of the crash that happened in the 4 a.m. hour.

We're told the truck fell from the Fulton Street Bridge onto Pulliam Street.

The truck driver was transported to Grady Hospital and is in 'serious condition,' according to authorities.