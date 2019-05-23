I-95 SB has reopened to traffic after smoke from a 450-acre brush fire caused visibility conditions for drivers overnight.

Crews closed I-95 northbound at I-295 and southbound in Nassau County at SR-200 in Yulee due to dangerous visiability conditions associated with the fire.

FHP says that northbound lanes will reopen once a safety area for fire and rescue is established. Drivers be aware, lanes could close again if conditions worsen so plan for an alternate route if you're able.

You can see the detour options below.

DETOUR OPTIONS

Detour Option No. 1:

The most direct detour is to use US-17. It runs parallel to 95, but this will also be the most congested. Northbound traffic: take I-295 to US-17 NB to SR-200 WB. Southbound traffic: take SR-200 EB to US-17 to I-295.

Detour Option No. 2:

Use Lem Turner Road or New Kings Road/US-1 to go to Callahan, then take SR-200 EB to merge back to I-295. (Or vice versa for SB drivers). It all depends on where you are & where you are trying to go.

Detour Option No. 3:

This is for Georgia commuters going SB: Troopers began sending people WB on Hwy 82 to Nahunta. Take US-301 SB to Folkston. There, you can use US-1 SB through Callahan into Jacksonville. Long detour, but it may move better.

Detour Option No. 4:

Use Heckscher Drive EB and it will turn NB into A1A and lead you into Fernandina Beach. From there you can cut back onto SR-200.

Airport Navigation

Here are two ideas to get you to Jacksonville International Airport depending on which way you exit I-295. If you're on the West Beltway, get off at Duval Road and go NB on International Airport Boulevard. If you're on the East Beltway, take 17 NB to Airport Center Drive WB.

