MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If your morning commute takes you through Milledgeville on Tuesday, you may run into some road closures, because Georgia State Patrol is conducting a follow-up investigation.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says all lanes on US-441 between Sinclair Marina and Old Williamsburg Road will close sometime between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. for 20 minutes.

This comes just a few weeks after a deadly car accident happened on the same road.

If you are looking for an alternative route, GA-212 is one option to get you around the closure.

GDOT is asking drivers to pack their patience and obey all signs posted around the work zone.