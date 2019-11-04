MACON, Ga. — There will be several road closures next week around downtown Macon for the filming of the television series 'Brooklyn.'

You can find maps of all the road closures here, on Macon-Bibb County's website.

RELATED: 'Watchmen' film crew returns to Macon, starts building sets

Sunday, April 14

Cotton Avenue, from 1st to 2nd Streets

2nd Street from Cherry to Mulberry Streets

Mulberry Street Lane from 2nd to 3rd Streets

Monday, April 15

Cotton Avenue from 1st to 2nd Streets

2nd Street from Poplar to Mulberry Streets

Mulberry Street Lane from 1st to 3rd Streets

Cherry Street from 1st to 3rd Streets

Intermittent closure on 1st Street at Mulberry Street Lane

Intermittent closure on both sides of Mulberry Street at 2nd Street

Cherry Street Lane from 2nd to 3rd Street

Both sides of 3rd Street from Poplar to Cherry Streets

Tuesday, April 16

Cotton Avenue from 1st to 2nd Streets

2nd Street from Cherry to Mulberry Streets

Mulberry Street Lane from 2nd to 3rd Streets

Cherry Street Lane from 2nd Street to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Both sides of 3rd Street from Plum to Mulberry Streets

Intermittent closure on both sides of Poplar Street at 3rd Street

Intermittent closure on 2nd Street at Cherry Street Lane

Intermittent closure on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at Cherry Street Lane

Intermittent closure on Cherry Street at 3rd Street

Intermittent closure on Mulberry Street at 3rd Street

RELATED: Producers casting several roles for HBO's 'Watchmen'

Wednesday, April 17

Cotton Avenue from 1st to 2nd Streets

2nd Street from Cherry to Mulberry Streets

Mulberry Street Lane from 1st to 3rd Streets

Cherry Street Lane from 2nd to 3rd Streets

Both sides of 3rd Street from Poplar to Cherry Streets

2nd Street Lane from Cherry Street to Mulberry Street Lane

Intermittent closure on Cherry Street from 2nd to 2nd Street Lane

Intermittent closure on both sides of Mulberry Street at 2nd Street

Northeast-bound side of 3rd Street from Plum to Poplar Streets

Poplar Street Lane from 3rd Street to 3rd Street Lane

RELATED: CASTING CALL | Filming for HBO's 'Watchmen' series is returning to Macon

Thursday, April 18

Cotton Avenue from 1st to 2nd Street

2nd Street from Cherry to Mulberry Streets

Mulberry Street Lane from 1st to 3rd Streets

Both sides of 3rd Street from Plum to Cherry Streets

Poplar Street Lane from 2nd Street to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Intermittent closure on 2nd Street at Poplar Street Lane

Intermittent closure on both sides of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at Poplar Street Lane

Intermittent closure on both sides of Poplar Street at 3rd Street

Friday, April 19

Northeast-bound side of 3rd Street from Plum to Poplar Streets

Poplar Street Lane from 3rd Street to 3rd Street Lane