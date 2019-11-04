MACON, Ga. — There will be several road closures next week around downtown Macon for the filming of the television series 'Brooklyn.'
You can find maps of all the road closures here, on Macon-Bibb County's website.
Sunday, April 14
Cotton Avenue, from 1st to 2nd Streets
2nd Street from Cherry to Mulberry Streets
Mulberry Street Lane from 2nd to 3rd Streets
Monday, April 15
Cotton Avenue from 1st to 2nd Streets
2nd Street from Poplar to Mulberry Streets
Mulberry Street Lane from 1st to 3rd Streets
Cherry Street from 1st to 3rd Streets
Intermittent closure on 1st Street at Mulberry Street Lane
Intermittent closure on both sides of Mulberry Street at 2nd Street
Cherry Street Lane from 2nd to 3rd Street
Both sides of 3rd Street from Poplar to Cherry Streets
Tuesday, April 16
Cotton Avenue from 1st to 2nd Streets
2nd Street from Cherry to Mulberry Streets
Mulberry Street Lane from 2nd to 3rd Streets
Cherry Street Lane from 2nd Street to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
Both sides of 3rd Street from Plum to Mulberry Streets
Intermittent closure on both sides of Poplar Street at 3rd Street
Intermittent closure on 2nd Street at Cherry Street Lane
Intermittent closure on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at Cherry Street Lane
Intermittent closure on Cherry Street at 3rd Street
Intermittent closure on Mulberry Street at 3rd Street
Wednesday, April 17
Cotton Avenue from 1st to 2nd Streets
2nd Street from Cherry to Mulberry Streets
Mulberry Street Lane from 1st to 3rd Streets
Cherry Street Lane from 2nd to 3rd Streets
Both sides of 3rd Street from Poplar to Cherry Streets
2nd Street Lane from Cherry Street to Mulberry Street Lane
Intermittent closure on Cherry Street from 2nd to 2nd Street Lane
Intermittent closure on both sides of Mulberry Street at 2nd Street
Northeast-bound side of 3rd Street from Plum to Poplar Streets
Poplar Street Lane from 3rd Street to 3rd Street Lane
Thursday, April 18
Cotton Avenue from 1st to 2nd Street
2nd Street from Cherry to Mulberry Streets
Mulberry Street Lane from 1st to 3rd Streets
Both sides of 3rd Street from Plum to Cherry Streets
Poplar Street Lane from 2nd Street to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
Intermittent closure on 2nd Street at Poplar Street Lane
Intermittent closure on both sides of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at Poplar Street Lane
Intermittent closure on both sides of Poplar Street at 3rd Street
Friday, April 19
Northeast-bound side of 3rd Street from Plum to Poplar Streets
Poplar Street Lane from 3rd Street to 3rd Street Lane