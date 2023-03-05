Two people critically injured in wreck on I-75S in Peach County

One accident happened near the Byron exit and the other happened near the Watson Boulevard exit on I-75 South.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BYRON, Ga. — UPDATE 7:10 a.m.

Georgia State Patrol says two people are critically injured after a wreck on I-75S in Peach County.

It happened around 2 a.m. near State Route 247 which is the Watson Boulevard exit.

GSP says a Hyundai Santa Cruz rear ended a tractor trailer and got pinned under the semi, trapping the two people inside.

It took rescue crews about two hours to free the two passengers.

They were taken to Atrium Health Navicent in critical condition.

GSP says the scene is starting to clear up.

GSP says troopers are heading to a second accident near the Byron exit.

They say it involves a tractor trailer.

__________________________________

The Georgia Department of Transportation reports two accidents on I-75 early Wednesday morning.

According to GDOT's 511 tool, the first accident happened around 2:08 a.m.

GA511 reports the accident on I-75S at State Route 247 which is the Watson Boulevard exit.

Traffic cameras captured hundreds of cars backed up on the interstate around 4:10 a.m.

As of 6:10 a.m., GA511 considers traffic closed/stopped on I-75S from the Watson Boulevard exit down past the Russell Parkway exit.

13WMAZ morning anchor Katelyn Heck got stuck in the traffic on the way to the station in Macon. She was able to get off the interstate but reports seeing a medical helicopter.

Around 5:25 a.m., GA511 reported another accident on I-75S near the Byron exit. It says two of three lanes are blocked. GDOT considers traffic "slow."

The anticipated clear time for that accident is 6:38 a.m.

13WMAZ reached out to the Georgia State Patrol and the Peach County Sheriff's Office for more information.