According to a post on the Monroe County Emergency Services Facebook page, the far right lane and shoulder are affected.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 75 southbound in Monroe County is partially shut down after a wreck involving the Georgia State Patrol at mile marker 190.

According to a post on the Monroe County Emergency Services Facebook page, the far right lane and shoulder are affected.