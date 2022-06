GDOT estimates that the scene should be cleared by 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

PERRY, Ga. — Traffic is blocked northbound and southbound on State Route 7 at West Perry Parkway, mile marker 16055 in Houston county County due to a truck accident.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes are blocked.

Drivers in the area should take an alternate route.