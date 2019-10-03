MACON, Ga. — Two separate accidents in Macon left two men dead Saturday night. Both accidents happened about an hour apart.

The first accident happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Napier and Brentwood Avenues.

According to Macon-Bibb Chief Coroner Leon Jones, 37-year-old Marcus Carswell was driving when he lost control of the car and hit a tree.

Jones says Carswell was pronounced dead on-scene, and no one else was injured.

The second accident happened on Mercer University Drive around 10 p.m., where a 69-year-old man passed away after being hit by a car.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Lorin Brown was crossing the street near the 3700 block of Mercer University Drive when he was hit by a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta.

The release says the driver of the Jetta, 28-year-old Tiyanna Chaney of Forsyth, was driving in the right lane as she headed west, when Brown walked into the path of Chaney’s car.

Brown later died at the hospital, and no one else was injured.

The accident on Mercer University Drive is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.