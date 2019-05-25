UPDATE, 12:40 a.m.

According to Lt. Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a car was driving down Emery Highway while a pedestrian was walking on the side of the road in a low-lit area. As the car was passing the man, the car's side view mirror hit the pedestrian.

There were no injuries and the man refused medical treatment.

-------

A pedestrian was hit by a car on 2025 Emery Highway near the X-Mart Adult Supercenter.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

