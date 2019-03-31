FORT VALLEY, Ga. — UPDATE: 11:33 a.m.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks has identified the three people killed in Saturday night's wreck.

He says Precious Waters and Kearsten Robinson, both 19, were passengers in the car and Georgia Harris, 55, was the driver of the fuel tanker.

Rooks says Robinson and Waters were students at Fort Valley State University.

Original Story, 1:44 a.m.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating after three people died in a wreck on Highway 49 in Fort Valley Saturday night.

Trooper Joe Garietz says a fuel tanker and car collided at the highway's intersection with Woolfolk Road.

A tweet by the Georgia Department of Transportation says the fuel tanker caught fire.

Authorities are working to identify the three dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates.