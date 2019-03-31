FORT VALLEY, Ga. — UPDATE: 11:33 a.m.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks has identified the three people killed in Saturday night's wreck.

He says Precious Waters and Kearsten Robinson, both 19, were passengers in the car and Georgia Harris, 55, was the driver of the 18-wheeler.

Rooks says Robinson and Waters were students at Fort Valley State University.

Original Story, 1:44 a.m.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating after three people died in a wreck on Highway 49 in Fort Valley Saturday night around 10:35 p.m.

Trooper Joe Garietz says an 18-wheeler truck and car collided at the highway's intersection with Woolfolk Road.

A tweet by the Georgia Department of Transportation says the semi-truck caught fire.

Authorities are working to identify the three dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates.

Correction: A previous draft of this story said it was a fuel tanker that collided with the car. This is been clarified with Georgia State Patrol to be an 18-wheeler semi-truck. The article reflects these changes.