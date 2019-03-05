UPDATE, 9:50 p.m.:

A fiery wreck shut down a stretch of Interstate 75 South earlier Friday night.

It happened near Eisenhower Parkway, and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the interstate southbound was blocked off for at least 30 to 40 minutes.

The sheriff's office says driver 25-year-old Torrence Lockhart lost control of the vehicle and went into the woods and the vehicle burst into flames.

Lieutenant Linda Howard says Lockhart and passenger 29-year-old Andrea Simmons were hospitalized and one person was airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

The area is now cleared.

------------

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a fiery single-car accident Friday has all lanes of I-75S shut down in both directions near Eisenhower Parkway.

They say the accident happened just before 5 p.m. It was reported that a female driver lost control of the car and crashed into the woods. The car then burst into flames.

Several passing drivers were able to get the driver and her passenger out of the vehicle.

The female driver was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and the male passenger was airlifted to Grady Memorial in Atlanta.

The interstate is not expected to reopen until after 6 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information is available.