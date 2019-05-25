WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after an accident on Watson Boulevard near Carl Vinson Parkway Saturday morning.

A press release from Acting Chief John Wagner of the Warner Robins Police Department says they were called to a single-car wreck near Home Depot around 8:03 a.m.

The release says a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu carrying two people was traveling east on Watson, when the car left the roadway, crossing the center and westbound lanes.

The release says the car hit the westbound curb and went into the grass, striking a utility pole and transformer before coming to a stop in the grass behind Home Depot.

The release says the driver and passenger were both taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon. The passenger died during surgery, and the driver is still in critical condition.

Names of the driver and passenger have not been released as yet. The release says the Warner Robins Police Traffic Division is investigating the wreck.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.