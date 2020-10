The accident happened on Highway 24 East near West Brown Drive.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is trapped in their car after a wreck in Washington County on Monday morning.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says emergency crews are working the accident.

It's on Highway 24 East near West Brown Drive.

That is in Davisboro.

The car ran off the road and flipped before landing near a creek.

Cochran says the driver was taken to Washington County Regional Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.