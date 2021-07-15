Right now all lanes are closed on the interstate and detours have been put in place.

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 16 is still shut down in Treutlen County after a tractor trailer hit a bridge and overturned Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon, Governor Brian Kemp along with Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry gave an update on the crash and the impacts for those planning to drive along Interstate 16.

Governor Kemp said, "Thankfully, no one was hurt or killed in this incident, which is a miracle when you see what happened."

If you need to drive down I-16, be prepared for it to take longer than usual.

Right now, all lanes are closed on the interstate and detours have been put in place.

Westbound drivers should get off at exit 78 and detour through Adrian before getting back on I-16 at Exit 71..That detour is about 24 miles.

If you're heading eastbound, drivers should get off at exit 71 detour through Soperton and get back onto I-16 at exit 78.

It's about a 10-mile detour.

At the scene, you can see the damage caused by the accident. Here's how it happened.

The back of a tractor trailer is leaning against the Georgia 86 overpass above I-16, where it crashed Thursday morning.

Phillip Jennings of Treutlen County woke up to the sounds of sirens Thursday morning. "I had no clue what had happened. We have so many accidents on I-16 because the traffic is just so heavy."

Before he knew it, law enforcement was headed to a bridge that he says he crosses more than 20 times a day going to and from his farms.

"We literally have hundreds of vehicles that cross this bridge on a daily basis, so I could not believe that this happened, and to move this bridge like that, obviously, it was a very hard lick," said Jennings.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 1 a.m.

They say the trailer somehow lifted the back of the truck, which caused it to strike the bridge, pushing it about six feet.

The truck separated and crashed after crossing through the median.

"We have protocols in place to get contract teams out here to evaluate, because we are going to need the private industries help to get this open as quickly as possible, too," said Kyle Collins with the Georgia State Patrol.

While the highway is closed between exits 71 and 78, traffic is being detoured through rural Treutlen County.

"We're not ready for it. Obviously, GDOT and first responders are doing the best they can, but I am very afraid for the numbers of trucks that are coming up and down our county roads and small rural highways," said Jennings.

Taking a closer look at just how far the concrete shifted, amazingly, the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The trailer was carrying tires.

Kyle Collins also said the bridge was in good condition, and it was last inspected in 2019.

He says the state does routine bridge inspections every two years.

During the governor's news conference, Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said detours will continue for days.

State department vehicles moved in with heavy equipment, preparing to demolish the bridge, but Kyle Collins with the state says this won't be a one-night job.

He says he expects the demolition will go into the weekend, and the first priority is to have at least one lane open on both the eastbound and westbound sides by the end of the weekend.

Commissioner McMurry said in a press conference that is a tricky bridge because the whole thing is one beam going through both the eastbound and westbound sides of the bridge.

That means it will have to be demolished piece by piece.

Although the first priority is to get I-16 open first, Highway 86 where the bridge is will be completely closed in this portion where the bridge is until further notice.

As a reminder, this will be impacting some lanes in Interstate 16 until at least Saturday July 24.

If you're heading westbound, the detour begins at Exit 78.