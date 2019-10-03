GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman's unborn child was the casualty of an early-morning crash in Gwinnett County, police say.

It happened around 6 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Buford Highway and Amwiler Road.

According to the Gwinnett County Police, a 64-year-old driver was going north on Buford Highway when he tried to make a left hand turn onto Amwiler on a flashing yellow left turn signal. However, a 26-year-old driver of a Honda Civic going south on Buford slammed into the passenger side of the 64-year-old's Honda Odyssey.

Police say the driver of the Honda Civic was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. While doctors were treating her, they confirmed that her unborn baby did not survive.

Two other passengers in the Honda Odyssey were also taken to the hospital for treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

Police took the two vehicles to aid in their investigation. Preliminary information indicates that alcohol was not a factor.

Right now, police have not filed any charges in the case, though they said that may happen at a later time.