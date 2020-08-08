1 injured in wreck on I-75 South in Perry

It blocked two of three lanes on I-75 south near the South Perry Parkway exit.

PERRY, Ga. — A wreck involving a tractor trailer in Perry left one person injured on Saturday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it blocked two lanes of traffic on I-75 South near the South Perry Parkway exit.

Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner says a car got wedged underneath a tractor trailer.

The driver was underneath, but crews got her out of the car and she was taken to Navicent by Houston EMS.

Stoner says he has no word on her condition

The fire department has already cleared the scene. Stoner says Georgia State Patrol is working the accident.

He says GSP was still working to get the tractor trailer removed when they cleared.

GDOT the wreck is expected to clear around 7 p.m.