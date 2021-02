It's expected to clear around 9 a.m.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck is blocking two lanes of traffic in Peach County Friday morning.

That's according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The agency says a wreck involving a truck is in the southbound lanes of Peach Parkway near the Highway 247 Connector.

Peach County 911 dispatch says there is an overturned semi-truck.

It's expected to clear at 9 a.m.