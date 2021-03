The accident is on Georgia 26 near Elko Road and it's expected to clear at noon.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck in Houston County is blocking all lanes of traffic on Georgia 26 Tuesday morning.

That's according to a Tweet from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Tweet says the accident is on Georgia 26 near Elko Road.

It's blocking all lanes of traffic. The agency says the wreck is expected to clear at noon.

For alternate routes, call Georgia 511.