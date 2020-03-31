MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — If you're traveling on I-75 north in Monroe County, a wreck involving an 18-wheeler could impact your commute.

According to Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, all northbound lanes are closed near mile marker 193 due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

On Twitter, the Georgia Department of Transportation said that's near Johnstonville Road.

She said one car was involved in the wreck too, and minor injuries were reported.

Crews hope to have it cleared soon, according to Lewis. GDOT said that should be around 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

