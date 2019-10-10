WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A lane of traffic was blocked on a Warner Robins road after a Wednesday night wreck.

13WMAZ went to the scene. This is what we know based on what we saw.

One lane of traffic on Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins was blocked after an accident involving at least two cars.

Officers with the Warner Robins Police Department was directing traffic at the scene of the wreck.

There is no word on any injuries reported.

Officers cleared the area and all lanes of traffic on the road are back open.

