MACON, Ga. — An accident on 1-75 is blocking traffic in Macon Thursday morning.

That's according to a Tweet from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Tweet says a wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. near Mercer University Drive in the southbound lanes of I-75.

It's blocking one of three lanes on the left side.

The agency says the accident is expected to clear around 8:30 a.m.