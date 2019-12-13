MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck on 1-475 North is blocking all lanes of traffic.

That's according to a tweet from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The agency says the wreck is on I-475 northbound at Dixie Highway/Georgia 19 and it is blocking all lanes of traffic.

The southbound lanes of traffic are also backed up.

The tweet says it will take about an hour to clear.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Police: Woman stabbed multiple times in Lyft, before escaping and being hit by car

'Something had to be done out here': Roundabout approved for busy Macon intersection

Bibb County drivers urged to watch for pedestrians after nearly 100 accidents this year

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.