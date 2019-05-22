MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — Before you eat that delicious food this Memorial Day weekend, you have to get to your destination first, but you better get going because AAA says nearly 43 million Americans will hit the road.

"It is going to take about six hours," David Hesterlee said.

Hesterlee is driving down to St. Simons Island.

"We are not on too much of a schedule, even though he have lunch planned in Hazlehurst," Hesterlee said.

He and about 20 of his friends are getting a head start on Memorial Day traffic.

"We are looking to just kick back and relax," Hesterlee said.

He is one of the 1.5 million Georgians AAA says will hit the road this weekend.

"This is the second highest, travel volume on record, since AAA began tracking holiday travel volume dating back to the 2000's," Montrae Waiters with AAA said.

Waiters with AAA says this Thursday and Friday will be the worst days to drive, and if you're one of the three million Americans flying?

"We have a lot of Americans traveling by plane as well, so the airports will be busy and the security lines may be longer than usual," Waiters said.

So, you should arrive to the airport three hours early to make sure you arrive on time.

AAA says more than 34,000 Georgians will travel by train, bus, or cruise ship. Be sure to stay patient this weekend no matter where your travels take you.

AAA also says before you hop on the road this weekend to make sure you check your oil, tire pressure, and coolant levels so you make it your destination safely.

