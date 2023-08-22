New triage facility coming to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport | What to know

The Atlanta Fire Rescue triage center will treat passengers who need minor medical assistance.

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport officials are introducing a new on-site triage center on Tuesday.

Officials said the world's busiest travel port will team up with Atlanta Fire Rescue to open the triage center.

It will only treat passengers who need minor or "non-acute" medical assistance.

The airport will hold a ribbon cutting on Tuesday to unveil the new facility.

Officials claimed that the triage will be the first in the country run by a fire department.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.