Unruly passengers a top concern for Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson leaders

The FAA reported 670 unruly passenger incidents so far this year.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is grappling with a surge in incidents involving unruly passengers, prompting concerns from airport officials and travelers alike.

In response to the rise in disruptive behavior, airport authorities are evaluating the need for additional security measures to ensure the safety of all passengers, especially as staff approaches the busy Memorial Day weekend travel season.

Passengers interviewed at the airport acknowledged the recent uptick in violent incidents and expressed their belief that increased security could make a significant difference.

Balram Bheodari, general manager of the Atlanta airport, addressed the issue at a recent City Council meeting, describing the spike in unruly behavior among airline passengers as a growing concern.

Bheodari voiced his distress, saying, "Is it just people don't have any more respect for human beings? Just don't care? I don't know." His sentiments echo the frustrations shared by many who have witnessed disruptive incidents firsthand.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a staggering 670 incidents involving unruly passengers as of May 14 this year. In response to the concerning trend, Congress is currently deliberating a bill that would establish a no-fly list for individuals exhibiting unruly behavior during air travel.

One of the travelers at the Atlanta Airport, Tosin Ogunbenjo, concurred with the need for action.

"I've seen that a lot, especially when they're waiting in long queues, and people just get frustrated or someone's trying to cut in front of the line," Ogunbenjo said. "So it'd be good to add more security."

To address the growing concerns, 11Alive News reached out to the airport for information regarding potential enhanced security measures. Although they did not provide a direct response to the query, they issued a statement.

“ATL’s top priority is to provide a safe and efficient operation. Specific security resources are in place to maintain the safety and security of the airport operations. In addition, the Department of Aviation Security, Atlanta Police, and local, state, and federal law enforcement partners will continue to work together to ensure a safe work environment for all.”

The timing of these concerns is particularly noteworthy as the summer travel season approaches, with expectations of a record-breaking number of travelers. Tonya DeVecchis-Kerr, a passenger, highlighted the impact unruly individuals can have on the entire travel experience.

"Some people just are out of control and it has such an impact on everybody traveling, not only the crews, but the other passengers," she said.

Data from the FAA indicates a decrease in unruly passenger incidents compared to two years ago when mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions were in place. However, the current number of incidents still surpasses pre-pandemic levels, signifying a persistent issue that requires attention.

As Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport continues to grapple with an increase in disruptive behavior among passengers, both officials and travelers are calling for heightened security measures to maintain a safe and pleasant travel environment for everyone involved.