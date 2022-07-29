7 people hit by a car during Dalton car auction

Police said some of the victims were taken to the hospital, and the car parade scheduled later, has been canceled.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALTON, Ga. — Seven people were hit by a car after a driver lost control during a car auction in Dalton on Friday, the city said in a Facebook post.

The City of Dalton said a few of the people injured were taken to the hospital following the crash during the event at the Dalton Convention Center.

According to officials, the driver lost control while driving up to the front of the auction area where people were sitting and standing. Fortunately, emergency personnel was already on site for the event and "were able to reach patients in seconds."

Officials said officers had to use a tourniquet on one of the people hit. They said three were taken to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, and one was taken to Erlanger in Chattanooga.

The city did not release the driver's name or the victims who were hit by the car. They also did not say if any charges were going to be made against the driver.