Central Georgia holiday travelers see cheap gas prices and colder weather

Drivers hit the road early and see cheaper gas as they prepare for difficult road conditions.

MACON, Ga. — According to AAA, 90% of travelers nationwide will drive to their destination this holiday season. The Department of Transportation has prepared the roads in metro Atlanta by brining them to prevent them from getting icy.

Robert and Bina Gobler are from Lake Park, Georgia, about five miles from the Florida-Georgia Line. They are making the trip to north Atlanta to see family.

"We're actually in two cars this time because she's going to stay and babysit for 10 days and I'm on staying for five days," Robert Gobler said.

The pair didn't make a stop until the rest stop on 475 North in Macon. They say the drive wasn't so bad.

"There's been quite a bit of traffic on the road, but everything's moving smoothly so far. We're not looking forward to the Atlanta area, which is coming up next," Gobler said.

For the last four or five years, the Lake Park couple has lived in a motorhome. They told 13WMAZ it gets about eight miles a gallon.

AAA recording regular gas in Warner Robins was about $0.45 cheaper than last year. They took separate cars to make the trip north and say their cars get better gas mileage.

"I'll probably stop at Buc-ee's because they tend to have pretty good prices," Gobler said.

13WMAZ went to the known traveler's pit stop and Matt Wargel from Orlando is traveling back to his hometown, Evansville, Indiana. Wargel says it's almost a 13-hour drive but left the sunshine state early to beat the winter weather in the midwest and hopes to be there "around 6 o'clock tonight."