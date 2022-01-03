Delta adds one-time flight service from Savannah to Indy for the CFP championship

Fans in Birmingham, Huntsville and Savannah won't have to drive so far to catch a flight

ATLANTA — Fans of the Georgia Bulldogs who live across the Southeast no longer have to travel so far to catch a flight to Indianapolis.

According to a news release, Delta is adding one-time air service to Indianapolis from Birmingham, Huntsville and Savannah for the College Football Playoff Championship.

The nonstop flights will take off Saturday, Jan. 8 and return home on Jan. 11, the day after the title game.

“Delta literally has its eye on the ball with this one-time service opportunity for fans wanting to come join the excitement and fun rivalry in Indy that is sure to energize this much-hoped-for rematch of two titan college football teams,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.

They’re expecting more than 100,000 college football fans in Indianapolis for the game next Monday at the Lucas Oil Stadium where the Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will face the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1).

Georgia last played for the title in Atlanta in Jan. 2018 but lost to the Crimson Tide 26-23 in OT. A game many of the Bulldog faithful would love to forget.

Georgia's first -- and only -- national championship came in 1980.

If you plan on going to the game, hopefully you've been saving your money all season long because it likely won't be cheap.