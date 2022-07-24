Delta plane headed to Atlanta clips second plane in Miami

A spokesperson said no one was hurt.

MIAMI — Two Delta Air Lines planes leaving the Miami International Airport clipped each other Sunday; one was headed to Atlanta, according to a spokesperson with the airline.

Delta flight 1654 was leaving Miami for Atlanta when it made minor, low-speed contact with Delta flight 2911, which was heading towards Boston, Maria Moraitakis, a spokesperson with Delta, said on Sunday.

Customers and crew were able to get off the plane "safely and normally," they said. They placed customers on a new aircraft and sent them on their way. The airline said maintenance crews are accessing any damage to the planes.

Read the full statement from Delta Airlines below: