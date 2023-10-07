Delta suspends flights to Tel Aviv through remainder of October

The Atlanta-based airline's decision is further fallout from the violence that erupted in Israel following a Hamas surprise attack.

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines has canceled scheduled flights into and out of Tel Aviv through the rest of October, a spokesperson announced Saturday.

The airline said its Tel Aviv flights have been canceled through Oct. 31. The airline said it's monitoring the situation and making schedule adjustments accordingly. The company said customers with canceled flights or who want to change their Tel Aviv ticket should check the Delta app, website or call Delta reservations to make adjustments.

The Atlanta-based airline's decision is further fallout from the violence that erupted in Israel following a Hamas surprise attack.

A barrage of rockets flew over the Gaza Strip as Hamas militants mobilized in nearby Israeli towns. With at least 200 people dead and more than 1,000 hurt, it marks Israel's deadliest attack in decades.

Israel has vowed greater retaliation.

“We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address, declaring a mass army mobilization. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”

In Gaza, at least 232 Palestinians have died and more than 1,600 are wounded, according to health officials there. This is after Israel launched air strikes on the territory.

The threat of war has forced flights to be diverted.

CNN reports that American Airlines has also canceled flights through the weekend; German airline Lufthansa announced Saturday it was drastically reducing flights to Tel Aviv.

Delta said it is working to safely get staff and pilots back to the U.S. It is also willing to work with the U.S. government as needed to help with the repatriation of U.S. citizens who want to return home.