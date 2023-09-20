Discover Georgia: Seminole State Park is great for fishing and so much more

Used for Bass Master qualifier tournaments, if you decide to go out on a boat at Seminole State Park you're in for a 'reel' good time.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. — Seminole State Park holds a special place in head park ranger Shannon Bell’s heart. In a few years, he will retire from the quiet place.

“It's a slower pace when you come down there it's relaxing and somewhere to get away," he said fondly.

As soon as you drive in look up and to the right, and you'll see a nest among the trees. Come fall, bald eagles will come to roost in this giant nest.

The park has 604 acres chock-full of wildlife.

This is the hotspot to see a large gopher tortoise.



“They'll come out, and you can see them in the early mornings and if ones out there’s liable to be ten or fifteen out,” he calculated.

We interviewed and chatted with Bell on a boat.

This place is all about the water, catching fish, and soaking in the sky.

“You’ll hear a lot of the rangers say you know we get paid in sunsets and that's true,” Bell described.

Shannon and park ranger Ryan Kirksey were more than happy to take us out on the 37,000 acre lake and work the poles.

Even the pros come out here for Bass Master qualifier tournaments.

“You'll see them when they come in some of them will have five or six pounders. I would say ten pounders even. You've got to know the lake or just get lucky but they're out here for sure," Bell said.

Keep in mind the water is super clear, and hydrilla has taken up residency, making underwater look like your front yard.

Shannon figures the average size for bass is about two pounds and the bluegills can get big enough to make a good meal.

“You can see those get as big as your hand," he said raising his hand.

Ryan locked on to one... and then lost it.

“Hard to say at least two pounds but he dipped right under that Lilypad,” he said.

The rangers will give you their best advice for reeling in a few before you head out in your own boat or in a kayak.

“Junebug worms and frogs with an orange belly,” Ryan rattled off confidently.

“When you're out here fishing you're going to find more than just fish - you're going to see alligators and Ospreys and Eagles and songbirds and ducks,” Bell said.

If you want the chance to see even more of the wildlife, you can make a weekend out of your visit and maybe check out some sights on foot.

They have hiking trails, and one of them leads onto a picturesque boardwalk. Here, you can find alligators or an egret fishing for his own dinner.

“We offer 14 cottages. They are going to have two bedrooms with two double beds in each of them and we provide satellite TV for all of those football fans that want to watch the big game,” Bell said with a smile.

Addie Rodrigues and her family opted to grill out at a pavilion and splash around in the water just off the beach.

“It's great I like it it's a nice place to stay not a lot of noise," Addie said.

No matter what you decide to do, check out Seminole State Park! You're in for a 'reel' good time.

To find pout about park maps and amenities, you can follow the link here.