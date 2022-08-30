Georgia Department of Transportation to suspend interstate lane closings for Labor Day

MACON, Ga. — As we move into the Labor Day weekend, a big weekend for travel, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) says they will suspend lane closings on interstates and state routes across Georgia to help you get to your destination more easily.
The suspensions start Friday at noon and continue until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 6.
GDOT predicts Friday will be the busiest day on the road and Saturday to be moderate.
If you want to avoid hitting traffic, plan your travel for Sunday and Monday. GDOT expects the least amount of congestion those days.