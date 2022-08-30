Georgia Department of Transportation to suspend interstate lane closings for Labor Day

The suspensions start Friday at noon and continue until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 6.

MACON, Ga. — As we move into the Labor Day weekend, a big weekend for travel, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) says they will suspend lane closings on interstates and state routes across Georgia to help you get to your destination more easily.

GDOT predicts Friday will be the busiest day on the road and Saturday to be moderate.