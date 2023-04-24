Machine issues, construction causes long TSA lines at Atlanta airport

According to TSA, lines were especially slow after four baggage scanning computers went down around 7 a.m., causing a ripple effect of backup.

ATLANTA — Long lines are frustrating travelers at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Monday. 11Alive viewers have sent in multiple complaints about this over the last few days, from travelers who claim it's more chaotic than normal.

"It’s crazy,” said Aaron McNeil, who was walking past the main security checkpoints this morning. "Too long to stand with five kids.”

According to TSA, lines were especially slow after four baggage scanning computers went down around 7 a.m., causing a ripple effect of backup.

Hours later, the lines still looked long but online– it showed the main security checkpoint wait time was only 13 minutes.

Tom Bartley said 10 minutes in, he still had a long way to go.

"Looks like I’m not even halfway yet,” said Bartley.

Officials said the long lines are due to a few contributing factors.

Increase in summer travelers

According to TSA, the airport usually sees an increase in summer travelers around Memorial Day. Officials said that rise is starting early this year– with 80,000 travelers a day for multiple days last week.

To save yourself time, try to avoid bookings flights on Fridays, Sundays and Mondays – when the airport is at its busiest. And look for later travel times. TSA said in Atlanta – 40% of the day’s travelers check in between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Pre-cleared, pre-approved entry recommended

Hartsfield-Jackson's Deputy General Manager Jai Ferrell also recommends Global Entry, PreCheck and Clear.

“Anything that you can get pre-cleared, pre-approved or anything that vets you prior helps you expedite,” said Ferrell.

McNeil took that advice– opting for the Clear line with only a one-minute wait.

“'Cause it’s faster and less hassle,” said McNeil.

TSA said contrary to popular belief- they’re actually fully staffed currently. Officials said it plans its staffing according to the numbers they get from the airlines. TSA is then able to shift workers to where they’re needed if one area gets too crowded.

Construction projects underway

The airport is in the midst of an $11.4 billion construction project. Ferrell said this could cause slight delays.

“The airport is constantly under construction so the growing pains, we’re actively constructing in an area where you’re actively dwelling,” said Ferrell.

One project is replacing more than 15 baggage scanners at the security checkpoints, which will help more travelers get through quickly.

“Now you’re able to cue up to five people at one time," Ferrell explained. "In addition is something called remote screening, so the person sitting at your area might not be the one reviewing your bag it’s the next one available which helps with throughout."

They’re also replacing the west escalators and working to extend the plane train tunnel to have more trains on the track.

“Most of our construction because we’re so active happens at 11 p.m. so usually after 10, things get a little different and a little weird,” said Ferrell.

Cell phone video sent to 11Alive shows what some may be dealing with in the meantime, as late-night travelers had to get off the plane train one stop early Sunday night to walk to baggage claim.

Ferrell said the growing pains are worth the end result.

“The best thing to do is one, pack your patience, be graceful and pay attention,” she said.